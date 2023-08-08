The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Indigenous people deserve a treaty, not just a Voice

By Letters to the Editor
August 8 2023 - 10:30am
Separate Wodonga forums last month outlined reasons to vote "yes" and "no" in the coming Voice referendum. Picture by Mark Jesser
'Yes' voters have selective vision

From the many "yes" advocates for the upcoming referendum on the Voice in your paper I've yet to read one which also discusses the Makarrata and truth-telling aspects that are, by design, linked to the Voice. Why is this so? I sense that the "yes" voters are driven by their own virtue-signalling and don't really want to admit the Voice is the political hook to drag the devious Makaratta and truth-telling components to permanently divide Australia along racist lines and begin reparations.

