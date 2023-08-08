YOUR SAY: Indigenous people deserve a treaty, not just a Voice

Treaties are a path for Indigenous people to actually have an influence over their reigning government's policies. The following governments have treaties with their Indigenous people - New Zealand, Canada, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Japan, Greenland and the United States of America, and we have a bunch of "no numpties" who are connected to the conservative side of politics, who don't even want our Indigenous people to have a voice! What is wrong with people in this country? After all the murder, rape, torture over the centuries, that Aboriginal people have suffered, plus being ignored, these tiny-minded twits are against Indigenous people expressing their opinion. I'm not Indigenous in any way, but I long for the day when Aboriginal people are treated fairly and have a say in their future. They deserve a treaty, not just a voice.