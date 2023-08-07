The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Murray United claim thrilling 5-4 win over Pascoe Vale

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 7 2023 - 11:53am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Murray United's under-18s turned on the style to beat table-topping Pascoe Vale in a nine-goal thriller on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.