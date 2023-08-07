A Wodonga man who broke into his former partner's home and threatened her with a knife later threatened in front of police to cut her throat open.
The 20-year-old man sent the victim a message on Snapchat on August 6 last year, seeking to collect property.
The victim made it clear she didn't want the man inside, and left a bag with the items outside her home.
The offender arrived about 17 minutes later, removed a flyscreen and entered through an unlocked window.
He picked up a knife and confronted the victim in her bedroom, making threats to "slice her up", "bash her", "slice her throat" and "stomp on her".
He stabbed a wall with a knife and said she was next.
The victim pushed the 20-year-old out of her room and he slapped her multiple times and pushed her onto a couch.
She barricaded herself inside her bedroom and the man fled when police were contacted.
A knife was recovered and the man was taken into custody.
He was interviewed by police the following day and looked straight at a camera before making another threat.
"Just one thing, (name redacted)," he said.
"If I ever see you again, I'll cut your f---ing throat open, you stupid rat."
Despite his young age, the man has been found guilty of 39 charges since July 2019.
A previous corrections order to address his behaviour failed when the man failed to take part.
He had attended a Wodonga home to attack the victim during the offence that led to the order.
"He demonstrated a lack of insight into his offending behaviour and complete disregard for the law given the alleged further offences were committed during the operational period of the order," a corrections worker noted.
The County Court heard his former partner constantly feels afraid, has lost weight, refuses to leave her home by herself and has needed counselling.
The offender started using drugs at 10, alcohol at 12, and was using ice by age 15.
Judge Peter Lauritsen ordered the man serve a minimum of 16 months in jail with a 33-month maximum term.
