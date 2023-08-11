Mum thanks community for support after son's Benalla hit and run

A Benalla teenager remains on life support a week after an alleged hit and run.
Dylan Norman, 23, was charged after allegedly fleeing the scene.
She said the 16-year-old could have a moderate to severe disability.
"I wanted to say a huge thank you to you all for your donations to help our son," she said.
"I cannot thank you enough.
"Caleb remains in an induced coma on life support.
"He's had two successful surgeries to repair his broken legs and pelvis.
"He had a CT scan yesterday that showed damage to the left side of his brain caused by a possible stroke.
"We were told yesterday that he could have a moderate to severe disability, but they won't really know until they wake him from the coma."
Mr Guppy said she was positive her son would "get through this, it might take a long time but if anyone can get through this Caleb can".
Norman was released on bail earlier this week during a court hearing.
The hearing was told the injured youth had "catastrophic" injuries.
