Several clubs have issued Tallangatta and district league officials with a please-explain after Rutherglen forfeited its away match to Kiewa-Sandy Creek over the weekend.
The Cats sent tongues wagging in league circles after they were the first club to forfeit a thirds match in the nine-team competition this season.
Wahgunyah and Wodonga Saints have no thirds or fourths while Dederang-Mt Beauty has fourths but no thirds.
Instead of having byes against those three clubs, the league introduced a modified draw where on several occasions thirds sides would be forced to play at a different venue to the rest of the club.
For example Chiltern thirds will play Rutherglen at Martin Park (2) this weekend despite the Swans hosting Dederang-Mt Beauty.
Rutherglen thirds were scheduled to play Kiewa-Sandy Creek at Coulson Park over the weekend with the Cats hosting Dederang-Mt Beauty in the remaining grades.
League president Jarrod Stephenson acknowledged some rival clubs weren't happy with the Cats' decision to forfeit over the weekend.
"There was certainly a bit of chatter about it in league circles and a few barbs thrown on the league's Facebook page," Stephenson said.
"We have a league meeting on Monday night and it's probably something that will be discussed.
"It centres around the modified draw that ensures our thirds play as many matches as possible throughout the season in preference to having a stack of extra byes.
"The clubs and the league executive acknowledged at the start of the season that the modified draw was far from ideal but playing games of footy is the aim."
Several posts on Facebook took a swipe at the Cats.
"Love to have a game of 17s but apparently it's OK to forfeit for no apparent reason. There is a reason some clubs are successful and some aren't."
Another post defended the Cats' decision to forfeit.
"Not only that the under-17's fixture has all TDFL teams to play eight to nine home games (with seniors), although the Cats only get six," the Facebook post read.
"In our defence, issues occurred when our team played away from our seniors without proper authority or support leading to confidence issues surrounding our club.
"So instead of jumping to conclusions next time, think about issues outside of your home club."
Stephenson said he had discussed an issue with Cats' officials which arose earlier in the season when their thirds were forced to play at a different venue to the rest of the club.
"They (Cats officials) have given me a fair run down on their reason to forfeit," Stephenson said.
"They had some drama earlier in the year in a match they played away from their club.
"Not having a full support staff there for their team was a major factor.
"I can't begrudge the club for that because the modified draw is tough for clubs to deal with.
"The league encourages clubs to support the modified draw to enable their juniors to play as much football as possible.
"It hasn't been easy for clubs but we appreciate the efforts that all clubs have gone to throughout the season.
"There have been some great examples of playing sharing across the league in the thirds competition which has been great."
Kiewa-Sandy Creek still held an intra club match on the weekend after the forfeit.
One side wore a Kangroos guernsey after the club during merger discussions in 1968 contemplated becoming the Tangambalanga Wallabies and wearing the blue and white.
After playing four quarters a goal in the last 10 seconds saw the match end in a draw.
