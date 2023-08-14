The Border Mail
Rutherglen's forfeit to Kiewa-Sandy Creek in third grade set tongues wagging on the weekend

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
Updated August 14 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 12:05pm
Kiewa-Sandy Creek were forced to play an intra club match after the forfeit from Rutherglen.
Kiewa-Sandy Creek were forced to play an intra club match after the forfeit from Rutherglen.

Several clubs have issued Tallangatta and district league officials with a please-explain after Rutherglen forfeited its away match to Kiewa-Sandy Creek over the weekend.

