War history buff fancied shooting cans in his backyard with illegal gel blaster

An East Albury restaurant manager who knew the weapons were illegal still went ahead and ordered gel blasters online to indulge his love of military history.
"I just thought it would be cool to have one of my own to have for target practice shooting some cans," Alexander Phommachanh told magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
"Just having fun, basically."
Phommachanh said he was "really interested" in history, especially World War II, but had since accepted the folly of his decision to buy gel blasters.
"Now I can realise the consequences if someone broke into my home and stole these firearms," he said in Albury Local Court on Monday, August 14.
Ms McLaughlin, on convicting and fining Phommachanh $900, said while gel blasters were legal in some other states, the weapons were banned in this jurisdiction.
She told Phommachanh it was "concerning" that he made the purchase when he knew that.
"I'm not sure how we'll get the message through to the community but gel blasters are illegal in NSW."
Phommachanh, 35, of Palm Street, pleaded guilty to charges of possessing an unauthorised firearm and possessing ammunition without a permit or licence.
The court was told police went to Phommachanh's home on June 1 about 2.50pm in response to an intelligence report suggesting he recently bought gel blasters, "including a gas blow-back pistol handgun".
Phommachanh gave police permission to search his home.
"The accused openly stated to police he had purchased a pistol, however was only sent the frame of a pistol," police said.
Phommachanh told police how he received a letter from Australian Border Force telling him his purchase was illegal.
He also told police he had a second gel blaster in a spare room of his house - a .303 bolt-action rifle.
Phommachanh said he bought the gun from a Queensland-based online site a few months' earlier.
"The accused also provided police with a jar containing approximately 50 to 60 gel ball rounds of ammunition."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.