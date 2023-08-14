THE only natural link to the voyage of Hume and Hovell has been branded a letdown and having low appeal to tourists.
The Hovell Tree, near the Murray River in Albury, is critiqued in a report analysing the Hume and Hovell Walking Track which extends over 426 kilometres from Yass to the Victorian border.
As part of that process, a report has been done by Newcastle consultancy SMA Tourism and it finds the Hovell Tree is considered a fizzer.
"The Hovell Tree in Albury is regarded by all feedback from logbooks as a disappointment and not worth a visit, let alone the many days of low appeal track to reach it from the last more appealing sections," the report states.
Albury and District Historical Society president Geoff Romero said he could not argue with that assessment.
"I think the criticisms are valid and I think that they do invite a revisit of that site, particularly in light of the magnificent landscaping that has occurred along the river," Mr Romero said, noting the revamp of nearby footpaths as part of a $6.49 million project.
The society has previously erected plaques at the Hovell Tree, with one unveiled in 1980 stating "Hume discovered the Murray (Hume) River".
Mr Romero noted the signage was "very European oriented" and backed an update that acknowledged the Indigenous presence in the area.
Councillor David Thurley, who along with other councillors will be briefed on the report this week, supported a signage rethink.
"We really need to acknowledge the Indigenous connection with it, so Hume and Hovell discovered we had a river, so no-one knew of it before that?" Cr Thurley said.
"When Hume and Hovell were walking this route they were meeting Indigenous people all the time."
Wiradjuri leader Ruth Davys also agreed there should be an adjustment with information supplied at the tree but she does not want Hume and Hovell's journey to be obliterated.
"We're trying to move forward together, I don't want to wipe anyone's history, it's about how we bring the two together," Ms Davys said.
"It's about remembering our past and how we combine the two.
"I think there probably would have been some Wiradjuri people walking with them because when you think of how they found their way here, with their route we would have been taking it anyway."
It will follow a similar meeting with stakeholders in Greater Hume Shire at Woomargama Hotel and the Indigenous community at the Albury Wodonga Aboriginal Health Service on the same day.
