LINE marking will be done in the lead-up to the Thurgoona Drive-Elizabeth Mitchell Drive intersection to reduce queuing at the traffic lights.
Albury Council's planning and infrastructure chief Brad Ferris flagged the move at Monday night's council meeting where he was quizzed about measures to address increased traffic flow in the Thurgoona growth corridor.
"We're just going to amend some of the line marking where two lanes merge back to one, so that the queuing occurs in both lanes instead of predominately, as it is at the moment, they queue in one lane," Mr Ferris said.
He did specify which side of the intersection the changes would cover, however there has been difficulties with traffic flow heading west along Thurgoona Drive into the junction.
Councillor Darren Cameron had asked what efforts were being made to tackle congestion in light of the council on Monday night approving a new 132-lot subdivision along Kerr Road at Wirlinga.
Mr Ferris responded: "There's a number of initiatives on the major routes in and out of Thurgoona and Wirlinga that are currently underway or in progress."
He then cited the link road to be formed between the Hume Highway and northern Thurgoona and the improvements to the Davey Road freeway interchange with ramps on the southern side.
Mr Ferris also pointed to a review by Transport for NSW government around the Thurgoona Drive freeway connection and the council's blueprint to tackle Borella Road impediments.
He did not nominate deadlines for any of the works, saying approvals and designs for the link road were in "the final stages" and results of the review would be known in the "near future".
Cr Cameron prefaced his question to Mr Ferris by saying "this is the only growth corridor really in the city and before we add more traffic to that road I think we should pause and consider what is in the pipeline".
Councillors unanimously supported the new estate which was first subject to a development application in April 2022.
Councillor Alice Glachan noted changes had made with entrances to the area as part of alterations that are expected to aid the ecology of the site.
"They have a variety of lot sizes and they have taken into consideration the environmental aspects of that larger lot, including that creek area," Cr Glachan said.
"So I'm very mindful the developers have taken time and made considerable effort to ensure that they create a development that fits the Thurgoona-Wirlinga plan, fits Thurgoona in its style and provides ongoing opportunities for land stock to provide housing."
