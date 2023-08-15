Building sites in Yarrawonga-Mulwala will be inspected next week as authorities aim to reduce falls from heights and exposure to crystalline silica dust.
WorkSafe director construction and earth resources Matt Wielgosz said proactive inspections in such a high-risk industry were important.
"It's a million times better to identify and fix safety issues beforehand than it is to see a workmate suffer a horrific injury or death that could've been easily avoided," he said.
"Every single injury and death caused by falling from height is preventable if the right safety measures are in place."
Since 2018 in Victoria, there have been 20 fatal falls from height in the construction industry while 16 people have been killed by falls on NSW construction sites between 2018 and 2022.
Workers aged between 20 and 29 experience the highest number of falls and those aged over 50 make up the highest number of fatalities.
"This year we have also responded to eight dangerous incidents on top of 21 serious injuries, so we're targeting this cross border region with our Victorian colleagues to hold duty holders to account on their site safety performance," he said.
Inspectors will also seek to ensure employers are identifying high-risk crystalline silica work and preparing hazard control statements prior to starting the work.
"Cutting or crushing products like ceramic tiles, concrete, bricks and marble without appropriate protection can also put workers at risk of respiratory diseases like silicosis," Mr Wielgosz said.
"There are, however, measures employers can and must take to protect workers engaged in high-risk silica work, including providing tools with water suppression, supplying well-fitted PPE and carrying out air monitoring."
