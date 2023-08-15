The Border Mail
WorkSafe Victoria and SafeWork NSW plan Yarrawonga-Mulwala construction safety blitz

By Community News
August 16 2023 - 5:00am
SafeWork NSW and WorkSafe Victoria conducted a cross border construction blitz in Albury-Wodonga earlier this year, where Avenue Constructions carpenters Josh Wood and Tim Goodwin met SafeWork NSW inspector Michele Lyon and WorkSafe Victoria inspector Sam Ridley in Thurgoona. Another blitz will take place in Yarrawonga-Mulwala next week. Picture by Ash Smith
Building sites in Yarrawonga-Mulwala will be inspected next week as authorities aim to reduce falls from heights and exposure to crystalline silica dust.

