A man who hit his girlfriend with a tomahawk during a dispute was found with a hunting knife down his pants when he was arrested.
Michael Martin Hogan had been arguing with the victim and his sisters during the evening of July 4.
The Wodonga court heard he punched his partner multiple times to the head and body and dragged her by her hair about 9.30pm.
Hogan pulled her across the room, punching the woman with his free arm, as the victim kicked at him to get him off.
He got a 40 centimetre tomahawk and hit the woman's calves, thighs and other areas, causing bruising.
Hogan's sister, Sharnna, attended the home and tried to break up the dispute, but Hogan tried to attack his partner again as she tried to leave.
Sharnna and the victim grabbed the tomahawk before putting Hogan in a headlock, which allowed the victim to run away.
Hogan continued to argue with his sister in the street.
Things had quietened down by the time Wodonga police members arrived.
Hogan was found in a neighbour's yard about 1am and was paranoid and agitated.
He was arrested and handcuffed, with a search finding a hunting knife in his pants leg.
He was taken to the Wodonga station and did not comment.
Hogan has admitted to charges including assault, carrying a dangerous article and a weapon offence.
The matter will return to court on October 4 for sentence.
