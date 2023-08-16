The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga victim attacked in home by Michael Hogan, armed with a tomahawk

By Wodonga Court
Updated August 17 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 9:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man who hit his girlfriend with a tomahawk during a dispute was found with a hunting knife down his pants when he was arrested.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.