The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Live site at Albury's QEII Square attracts strong crowd for Matildas' World Cup semi-final

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated August 16 2023 - 10:50pm, first published 7:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury deputy mayor Steve Bowen led the celebrations at QEII Square as Sam Kerr drew the Matildas level, but it was England that would ultimately progress to the Women's World Cup final. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury deputy mayor Steve Bowen led the celebrations at QEII Square as Sam Kerr drew the Matildas level, but it was England that would ultimately progress to the Women's World Cup final. Picture by James Wiltshire

UPDATE

The Matildas hopes of capturing the Women's World Cup on home soil are over, but a scorching long-range strike from captain Sam Kerr gave more than 200 fans a reason to cheer at Albury's QEII Square live site on Wednesday, August 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.