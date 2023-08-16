The Matildas hopes of capturing the Women's World Cup on home soil are over, but a scorching long-range strike from captain Sam Kerr gave more than 200 fans a reason to cheer at Albury's QEII Square live site on Wednesday, August 16.
Kerr had the crowd on their feet as she won the ball in the front half and charged towards goal before launching from beyond the 18-yard box finding the top corner with a goal of the tournament contender.
The buzz was short-lived with the Matildas level for just eight minutes before Lauren Hemp capatalised on a mistake at the break to put England ahead 2-1.
Kerr missed a golden opportunity to volley Australia level again, before Alessia Russo made it 3-1 to see England home.
Thurgoona's Zoe Manuel enjoyed the occasion despite the result.
"It was an amazing atmosphere here," she said.
"They played a pretty good game. I hoping they could win because they brought the heat back with that goal.
"They came back in with the fire and did a good job with all their best players on.
Ms Manuel said she had recently returned to the Border from an overseas trip and binge watched all of the Matildas' World Cup games before the semi-final.
"They're an amazing team and have done really well, so it's definitely not a loss."
The silence was deafening across QEII Square as England struck the opening blow to take a 1-0 lead at half-time against the Matildas.
A huge second half is needed to keep Australia's dream of winning a home World Cup alive, but Albury United official Karen Milne has faith they can.
"They have to come back," she said at the break.
Regardless of the result, Ms Milne hopes the World Cup can leave a lasting legacy on the sport on the Border.
About 100 have arrived at QEII Square to watch the Matildas take on England in the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final.
Albury's Frank Calabria and his children Billie and Luca are among the crowd to take in the history-making clash.
Mr Calabria and his family attended the group games against Ireland and Denmark and are excited for the live site.
"We're pumped. We were crossing fingers that it happen because we've been to a couple of games already," he said.
"We're looking forward to a different experience and we're chuffed to have that atmosphere created."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
