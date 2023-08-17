A massive residential tower block with a rooftop swimming pool has been proposed for Swift Street in Albury's CBD.
Existing buildings on the site of the old Abikhair House site will be demolished under the $42 million proposal for the mixed-use, seven-storey apartment building with ground level commercial tenancies.
The application, lodged with Albury Council on behalf of 481 Swift Pty Ltd, on August 14, is for 32 apartments and basement parking for 52 vehicles.
In October, 2021, Albury businessman Colin Joss was the successful bidder for the site and paid $2.82 million at auction.
The submission for the proposed building stated the plan is "consistent with the desired future character of the area" and would have "no adverse amenity impacts".
"The development enables increased housing choice that is integrated with the CBD close to services, employment, transport and social and cultural desigations," it stated.
"The proposal will not have an unacceptable impacts on adjoining or surrounding properties or the public domain."
Three dwellings and detached outbuildings on the site will be demolished and one plane tree will be removed.
The site abuts the Myer Centre and Arnolds Lane.
Albury Council has invited submissions on the development application.
