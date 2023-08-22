Some of the region's rising stars were recognised at the Albury Wodonga Junior Football League presentation on Monday night.
Players and officials gathered at the Commercial Club in Albury to celebrate the 2023 season ahead of Sunday's grand final at Lavington Sports Ground.
Ashton Everett, of Wodonga Raiders, was crowned best and fairest in the under-16 competition with 22 votes, edging out Lavington's Cooper Hall on 19.
Hall will feature in the U16 decider for the Panthers against Corowa-Rutherglen, for whom Isaac Dickinson took out the league goal-kicking award with 58 majors.
In the under-14s, players from Yarrawonga took home both prizes.
Connor McCarty was best and fairest with 38 votes and Cooper Clark (41) was the leading goal-kicker, with North Albury's Steele Williams (26 votes) runner-up in the B&F count.
North Albury will meet Albury in the under-14 grand final.
There was more success for Corowa-Rutherglen at under-12 level, with Joshua Parker claiming 35 votes to be named best and fairest.
Charlie Thomas (North Albury) was runner-up with 24 votes and Albury's Eli Strang took out the league goal-kicking after slotting 47 for the year.
Strang and the Tigers are up against Yarrawonga in the U12 grand final.
