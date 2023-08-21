The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury police found blades on Matthew Daniel after he fell unconscious from drugs

By Albury Court
August 22 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A homeless man warned just two months ago to stop going around carrying blades has pleaded guilty to doing it again - twice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.