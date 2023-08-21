Police still examining car crash involving former AFL player Bachar Houli

Police are yet to press any charges following a crash involving triple AFL premiership star Bachar Houli in the Upper Murray.
Police were alerted about 9am on June 11.
The former Richmond and Essendon player suffered a broken pelvis, broken shoulder and a punctured lung.
He was taken to Albury hospital for treatment before being transferred to a Melbourne hospital.
The 35-year-old was wheelchair bound following the ordeal.
He took to social media after the crash to say he had undergone successful pelvis surgery, noting it "had a fair bit of damage in it".
He said he was grateful to "have another opportunity at life".
"It could have very well been much worse," he said.
A 39-year-old male passenger also suffered serious injuries and was flown to Canberra for treatment.
A third man, 42, escaped injury.
Police have confirmed they continue to investigate the matter more than two months after the incident.
No charges have been pressed.
