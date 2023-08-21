The Border Mailsport
Osborne power forward Hayden Armstrong unlikely to play again this season with Achilles injury

By Brent Godde
Updated August 21 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 3:00pm
Flag favourite Osborne has been dealt a savage blow on the eve of the finals with star spearhead Hayden Armstrong set to miss the remainder of the season with an Achilles complaint.

