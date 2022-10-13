Osborne star Connor Galvin has revealed he went into the grand final with a broken leg.
Galvin suffered a fractured fibula in the final home and away match against Billabong Crows which he initially thought was a 'bad corkie' in the calf.
"It happened during the first quarter of the last game," Galvin said.
"I just thought it was a bad corkie at first but knew it was something more serious when it took a lot longer to heal.
"I got tackled and as I landed my opponent's knee drove into the back of my calf and fractured the fibula.
"The impact on the bone caused the fracture just below the knee."
Galvin, who didn't suspect that he had fractured his leg, thought the injury would heal in time for the second semi-final against Holbrook with the benefit of a week's rest.
But after waiting more than a week and with his leg not feeling any better, he sought medical advice.
"I had a few scans which revealed the fracture," he said.
"The doctor said it typically takes six weeks to heal.
"But with the grand final looming, the doctor said I could possibly play but it was just a matter of if I could cope with the pain."
Galvin missed the Tigers' second semi-final victory over Holbrook which coach Joel Mackie told The Border Mail was due to a calf strain.
"I basically couldn't train from the final round until the Thursday night before the grand final," Galvin said.
"I obviously missed the second semi-final.
"The Thursday night of the grand final I had a decent chat with Joel because if I played, somebody had to be dropped.
"I trained by myself for 20 minutes and then jumped in with the group for about 10 minutes at the training session.
"I told Joel I was right to play."
Youngster Bailey McAlister was the hard-luck story and was dropped to make way for Galvin's return.
Galvin who predominantly plays in the midfield, instead played as a permanent forward in the decider to help manage the injury.
The classy Tiger bobbed up with one goal in the first quarter and another in the second in a brave effort to get his side over the line.
"The first-half I felt fine, mainly because of the adrenaline of playing in a grand final," he said.
"But during the half-time break, my leg started to seize up a bit as I cooled down.
"So I played in a fair bit of pain in the second half.
"I had a few painkillers but it didn't get a jab or anything like that because the doctor said it was pointless being a bone injury."
The Tigers led by seven points at the final change but proved no match for the rampant Brookers in the last term who piled on seven goals to two.
ALSO IN SPORT
So would Galvin make the same call if he could turn back time?
"I don't know to be honest," he said.
"I think besides 15 minutes during that last-quarter, it was the right call.
"But at the end of day, I don't think my injury made much of a difference and nothing would have stopped them in the end.
"So I was comfortable with my decision.
"I thought I had a bit of an impact in the first-half and there wasn't much I could do in the final quarter when I was sitting in the forward line and they had the momentum.
"I tried to go in there for one centre bounce half-way through the last quarter but soon realised I was that far off the pace.
"But they were up by five goals by then and I knew our grand final dream was shattered."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.