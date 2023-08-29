The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

North Albury offender began sending abusive messages over child's Snapchat account

By Albury Court
August 30 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A North Albury man enraged that his daughter was allowed to have a social media app proceeded to bombard his ex-partner with a series of abusive, foul-mouthed texts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.