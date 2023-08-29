A North Albury man enraged that his daughter was allowed to have a social media app proceeded to bombard his ex-partner with a series of abusive, foul-mouthed texts.
The man wished his ex-partner dead and also issued threats about another man.
"I have hated you for 17 years and no more so than the last few," he ranted in the messages sent earlier this month.
"Have a serious accident, c----."
Albury Local Court was told on Tuesday, August 29, that the victim did not provoke the offender in any way.
The man, 38, of Albetta Crescent, pleaded guilty to stalking or intimidation and contravention of an apprehended violence order during a brief appearance before court registrar Wendy Howard.
Defence lawyer Jason Hanke asked that a sentence assessment report be prepared on his client by NSW Community Corrections.
The court was told the man and the victim had been in a relationship for 17 years before separating in October, 2021.
Police took out an apprehended violence order for the protection of the woman, plus the couple's two young children, the following month.
He contacted the victim on the afternoon of August 11 via the app Google Meet, which they had decided was the best way for communication when making decisions about the children.
In his message he sent her a screen shot of their daughter's Snapchat account, then multiple messages protesting this fact.
"WTF, does (she) have Snapchat? She shouldn't even have a f---ing phone," he said in one message.
Police said the man then embarked on a series of messages full of abuse.
He will be sentenced on October 17.
