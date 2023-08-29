Work on a five-story, multi-million dollar car park that will form part of the Tower 590 project in central Albury is close to completion.
The tower crane has been removed from the site but works are still to be done on the roof.
These are expected to be done with a mobile crane.
But Lavington-based developer Garry Zauner said the project would now be "more expensive than what was first envisioned".
"We're still tracking the feasibility and are still under control," he said.
"We're still very proud of the fact that with the help of the subcontractor community we've been able to deliver it on time."
Mr Zauner said building costs had gone up but that was what made "these sorts of projects even more important".
The development, Mr Zauner said, was Albury's biggest in a decade.
He also said that the Border could expect more buildings to come from the construction team.
Mr Zauner said he was very excited to see the project come together.
"We're looking to get (the car park) completed by October, which is exactly when we said it was going to be completed," he said.
"It's a pretty fair effort, given the circumstances."
Mr Zauner said the tower itself would be adjacent to the Gardens Medical Centre.
"We will be starting that next year, once the car park is complete," he said.
The project had been held-up initially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The car park will cater for just under 500 cars.
"We're looking to complement the Gardens (Medical Centre) with the car park and the 590 tower, and we say it's in a beautiful location and will be Albury's tallest building," he said.
"We're very much looking forward to bringing it to the community.
"It's not an easy market at the moment, as I'm sure everyone out there is aware, so we're just proceeding very sensibly and conservatively and looking forward to getting it started."
