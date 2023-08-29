The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury's multi-million dollar car park is close to completion

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
August 30 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Work on a five-story, multi-million dollar car park that will form part of the Tower 590 project in central Albury is close to completion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.