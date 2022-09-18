The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Zauner's $80 million central Albury 590 tower will begin with stage 1 car park

SE
By Sophie Else
September 18 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work on Zauner Construction's $80 million 590 tower and multi-level car park in central Albury is about to begin, with a crane soon to be moved on site. Picture supplied

An $80 million, eight-storey commercial office and car park development that is Albury's biggest in a decade is set to get under way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.