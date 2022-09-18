An $80 million, eight-storey commercial office and car park development that is Albury's biggest in a decade is set to get under way.
Lavington-based developer Garry Zauner said it was an exciting step given the project was held-up by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr Zauner said Border residents soon would see a large tower crane move onto the site at the corner of Smollett and Townsend streets.
A five-storey car park will be the project's stage-one focus. The second stage 590 tower will follow soon afterwards.
"People will start seeing something coming out of the ground in the next couple of months," Mr Zauner said.
"There's no reason why sophisticated regional communities such as Albury-Wodonga can't have beautiful buildings and we are blessed to be able to do our part," he said.
"We're looking forward to bringing the 590 project online for the people of the Border."
Mr Zauner said it "made no sense" to begin the project during the COVID-19 lockdown, though that did not stop some vital work being completed.
"The big issue before we could start was we needed to move significant power that was on the site," he said.
"We had to systematically move the power off the old substation and move it on to the new substation."
That had been finalised so "the five-storey car park project is starting now".
Mr Zauner paid tribute to the project's supporters - from Albury Council to the company's family of subcontractors and the wider community.
"It's just great for somewhere like Albury-Wodonga," he said.
The stage one car park will also link and service the adjoining Gardens Medical Centre and then the eight-level tower as stage two will begin next year when the car spaces are available.
The 590 Tower includes a rooftop garden and high-quality medical and commercial suites.
"We're very excited. I think this is exactly the type of project Albury can be further proud of going forward," Mr Zauner said.
"It's so important for somewhere like Albury-Wodonga to have quality infrastructure to help attract essential services and support all aspects of regional living."
While the initial design incorporated apartments, Mr Zauner said that had been amended and replaced by an office space-only development.
Costs had risen but this was "being managed" and the tower, he said, would add to what he described as the "Paris-end" of the CBD.
"The western end of Dean Street is already quite sophisticated and the 590 project will further add to this precinct."
The car park is expected to be completed by late 2023 and the tower in early 2024.
The building will be 30.8 metres high and so within the 35-metre restriction for that area.
