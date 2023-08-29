In a space from another time and place, clubbers soon will move to sounds from around the world.
But finally, after a long, long wait, a new nightclub will begin to dazzle the high-profile location on Dean Street in Albury, and its operators could not be more excited.
Space Nightspot is what it is called and a "proper night out on the town" is what has been promised for when the venue opens on Friday, September 29.
A manager with the owners, Juliana Araujo said the venue's launch was an opportunity to provide some fresh experiences for Albury's nightlife after they saw "a gap in the market".
"I think the space is fantastic for a nightclub. It's almost purpose-built for a nightclub, and it obviously had been sitting there for a long period of time," she said.
"When I initially walked into the place, it was like I was in a time capsule. Diaries were still open on the bar from 2007."
Ms Araujo said Space would showcase "lots of glamour and lights".
"We hopefully will pull some of the biggest artists from Australia and hopefully around the world," she said.
Ms Araujo said Albury was so vibrant on his numerous visits scoping out the area.
Space, she said, was an opportunity to introduce a "proper night out in the town".
It would feature a tapas bar on the ground floor and a purpose-built nightspot upstairs.
"I'm really hoping to bring a diverse music culture in the venue, anything from the typical DJs for upstairs to downstairs, where we could bring different bands, blues and jazz," she said.
"But we want to make it a venue for the young and old."
The building, featuring a distinctly 2000s-era interior design, had been listed for lease for many years.
Ms Araujo said Border residents would embrace the concept.
"Once you know the right formula and you provide a safe, inclusive environment that everyone can have a good time at and go home, with nothing bad happening, that's when you build that reputation," she said.
"We're here to stay. We've signed a really big lease, we've got a lot of cool and new things to offer and we're going to be coming in hot."
"We are really looking forward to a very fun summer.
"The landlord is extremely happy that I've taken on the lease and that I obviously have a lot of experience in it and have built businesses up.
"I haven't bought any businesses. I've started them from scratch and built them up and that's sort of what I'm hoping to do here.
"I think he's excited, we're excited and just looking forward to getting it open at the end of next month and in the talks with some interstate and international artists."
Space will be open three days a week from 9am until 5am and will have "drink specials every night".
"We're really wanting to see how Albury takes to all the different DJ genres that are out there - techno, trance, house, hip hop, dubstep, DNB drum and bass, electronic, trap, funk," she said.
"We want to try and open it completely up so that people don't have to go to Sydney or Melbourne to see all these different genres. They can just rock up and be like 'wow'."
Ms Araujo said she was on the hunt for staff and had already had a lot of interest.
"We've had fantastic feedback and fantastic applicants applying," she said.
