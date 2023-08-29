A man found with fentanyl at his house has been hit with a heavy fine, with his lawyer noting the havoc wreaked by the drug.
Jarrod Vincent, 42, was issued with a firearms prohibition order in March 2021.
His home was searched to check for guns under the order on June 7 this year, with a stolen black Giant mountain bike and 30 green capsules seized from a rear shed.
The bike had been taken from Beechworth on February 3 and a test detected the powerful opioid drug fentanyl in the capsules.
Vincent told police he had paid $800 for the bike and said a friend had left the drugs at his property.
He thought the drug was ecstasy.
Lawyer Geoff Clancy said his client wasn't a fentanyl user and it wasn't something he was "interested in going near".
Mr Clancy noted the drug had "done all kinds of damage, mostly in America".
The court heard Vincent didn't have any tick lists or cash, or other items associated with dealing.
He said the 42-year-old had been working as a concreter for the past year and noted his client had several priors.
"You're not meant to appear in court after 40 is the general rule," Mr Clancy said.
"Hopefully the penny's dropped."
Magistrate Lance Martin said his priors included offences linked to meth, heroin, marijuana and other drugs and said his record "goes back for some time now".
Vincent was fined $2400.
The fentanyl will be destroyed.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.