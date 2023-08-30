Just minutes after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday announced the date for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum, "yes" and "no" campaigners on the Border were priming to raise their own voices.
Albury-Wodonga for Yes campaigner Olivia Brozecki said the group's door knocking operations which began in July would gather pace.
Meanwhile, a Civic Council-endorsed "no" advocate, Wodonga man Peter Murray, said supporters planned to reiterate anti-voice campaigner Warren Mundine's speech at The Cube Wodonga on Sunday July 30 through social media and email.
Mr Mundine gave his speech at the same venue at which Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney spruiked the Indigenous Voice to parliament.
Howlong resident Ms Brozecki said her group's campaign would be held mostly "on the ground" with a team heading to Wodonga on Wednesday, August 30, and Corowa on Thursday, August 31, and a series of more door knocks and street walks throughout September and up to the referendum on October 14.
"If you believe in equality, fairness and simply want more bang for your taxpayer buck, vote yes so that solutions are tailored and informed by those who know how these problems can be solved, because they're experiencing them first hand in their communities," Ms Brozecki said.
"I've met some incredible community leaders and had many respectful conversations with ordinary Australians.
"The Voice is a practical and simple step in the right direction. By enshrining this advisory group in the constitution, the government of the day cannot dismantle it, as has been done seven times since the early '70s."
Mr Murray said he was involved in distributing video footage of Mr Mundine's speech by email but he was waiting for direction from Fair Australia to "help with the campaign on the ground" in Albury-Wodonga.
"I am wondering where the material is going to come for the handouts, you have to have something ahead to give out at the polling booths," he said.
"There's an article that we were going to distribute as part of the 'no' campaign, at this stage there's a few groups involved, but I can't really speak in detail as to what sort of a campaign we're going to have around here in Albury-Wodonga.
"There will be another meeting that is planned for Wangaratta later in September. Fair Australia has got a lot online and they're saying they're going to fire up.
"We did have a few people signed up that indicated they were willing to hand out how to vote cards, they're asking for people to make donations to help fund this.
"Hopefully we can get together and get a bigger group together to be at the polling booths, that's a very important part of this."
After the referendum date was announced, St Matthews rector Peter MacLeod-Miller said his church would fly Indigenous colours to "celebrate a united community unlike the 'yes' and 'no' referendum signs that continue to divide".
Father MacLeod-Miller, who had previously said he would vote no, said he was saddened the forthcoming referendum seemed to bring out the worst in people.
"While some advocates such as member for Indi Helen Haines continue to promote the positive message starting with our shared values and wanting the best for all Australians, some others are so busy dangerously driving political bandwagons that there is no room in the middle of the road for Australians to have a conversation without fear of retribution," he said.
"In the lead-up to the referendum, the red, black and gold will be flying as a sign that whether we vote yes or no, all Australians are united in their equal concern and commitment toward the welfare and best outcomes for our first people.
"We are united in our care for vulnerable people for homelessness, mental health and historical and unexpected disadvantage despite our many political, cultural, social and sporting differences."
Another former prime minister John Howard warned a successful voice referendum would lead to calls for a treaty, while Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the referendum "should not be approached with trepidation".
"Do we want to respond in anger and fear? Or do we want to listen about a way that will give not only recognition which matters but also better outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people across this country?" Ms Wong told ABC Radio.
In July, media company ACM, publisher of The Border Mail, revealed the results of a survey of more than 10,000 voters across metropolitan cities, regional centres and rural areas.
