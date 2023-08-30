The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lavington woman fleeced her own son for $10k with false claim he lived with her

By Albury Court
August 30 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A child sex abuse survivor missed out on a $10,000 compensation payment when he turned 18 because his mother fraudulently acquired, then spent, the cash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.