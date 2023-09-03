Move over Lego, dolls and toy cars; Pablo, an adorable chihuahua cross Jack Russell terrier, is all the children want to play with at Little Kidlets playgroup in Thurgoona.
After visiting the kids at the Thurgoona Community Centre for more than a year, Pablo's owner, artist and writer Jennifer Bryden-Brown, decided to capture his interactions in her new children's book - The Adventures of Pablo at Playgroup.
"It's been really popular, and some of the children after seeing the book are now even more confident around Pablo," Bryden-Brown said.
Through a rhyming narrative and child-like illustrations, the book follows the different ways kids at the playgroup bond with the dog.
"Some of the children have very deep bonds with him, and you can see their relationships build over time," Bryden-Brown said.
"Even the babies shriek with excitement when he comes in."
Thurgoona Community Centre coordinator Sherylyne Moran said having Pablo at playgroup was a great way to build confidence and dog-handling skills in the children.
"Jennifer arrived at the community centre with this idea of bringing Pablo into playgroup, and animals are really important in children's lives, so we thought it a great idea and were on board right away," she said.
"She has a fantastic skill at engaging young children and fostering their confidence, so by incorporating Jennifer and Pablo into our program, it means the children are learning how to treat adults with respect and handle animals at the same time."
But life hasn't been all about rhyming and drawing for Bryden-Brown.
In 2022, she fled her home in Lismore after flooding left the town in ruins.
"It was horrific," she said.
"We had months of rain, but it was instantaneous when the river broke its banks.
"It was one of the saddest things I've ever experienced."
While she was wading through "hip-high water" in her home, her roof collapsed, leaving her with nowhere to live.
"We ended up in an evacuation centre," Bryden-Brown said.
"Even today, Lismore is still struggling, and the housing situation was and is in such a crisis that I decided to come down to the Border to be closer to my daughter."
She said she was thankful for the Thurgoona community welcoming her with open arms, and she looked forward to rebuilding her life on the Border.
Besides the Thurgoona Community Centre, The Adventures of Pablo at Playgroup is available for purchase at Dymocks Albury.
