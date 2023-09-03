The Border Mail
Home/Life & Style/Books

Adventures of Pablo at Playgroup, a book about a dog at Thurgoona's Little Kidlets

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
September 4 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Move over Lego, dolls and toy cars; Pablo, an adorable chihuahua cross Jack Russell terrier, is all the children want to play with at Little Kidlets playgroup in Thurgoona.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Books
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.