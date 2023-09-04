The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

West Albury motorist took his eyes off road just before crash over food on seat

By Albury Court
September 4 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A six-hour drinking session meant a probationary licence holder was still almost five times over the standard blood alcohol limit close to 16 hours after his last drink.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.