A six-hour drinking session meant a probationary licence holder was still almost five times over the standard blood alcohol limit close to 16 hours after his last drink.
West Albury man Jordan Paul Green blew a reading of 0.224 on August 10 just before 3pm, a little over an hour after he lost control of his car and crashed into a parked car.
Green had taken his eyes off the road, as he headed north on Mott Street, in order to reach over and grab some food off the passenger seat.
Two people nearby heard the loud crash, with one immediately calling the police.
When they arrived they quickly noticed he smelt "strongly" of intoxicating liquor.
"The accused appeared to be slightly unsteady on his feet, slurring his words on occasion," police said.
Green gave a positive result to a preliminary breath test and so was arrested and taken to the Albury police station for a full breath analysis.
"The accused told police he was at home drinking the night before between 5pm and 11pm and had eaten a banana and sandwich since that time."
Green, 28, of Kurrajong Crescent, pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court on Monday, September 4, to a single charge of driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
"I suggest that this is a matter where your honour might require a sentence assessment report," defence lawyer Dane Keenes submitted to magistrate Melissa Humphreys.
Ms Humphreys agreed, then adjourned sentencing to October 16.
Police told the court Green was the holder of a P1 licence.
He was driving a Holden Captiva along Mott Street about 1.45pm when, as he approached the Pemberton Street T-intersection, "he reached across to get some food from the passenger seat".
When he looked back to the road he found he was now close to the southern kerb, then crashed into the back of a parked Ford Ranger.
The first witness heard the crash, saw the damaged vehicles and then watched as Green got out of his car.
Green provided his breath analysis reading at 2.51pm.
