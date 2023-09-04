Millennials flocking to smaller localities across the Border and North East region are transforming them for the better.
That's the message from leaders of Greater Hume and Alpine councils, with new data showing the local government areas are among the largest growth areas for people 40 years and under.
Greater Hume and Alpine shires featured in the top five in NSW and Victoria, respectively, for the highest net migration rate for a heartland LGA, a smaller community isolated from capital cities and larger regional centres, released by Regional Australia Institute on Monday, September 4.
Millennials are defined as people born between 1982 to 1996, also referred to as Generation Y.
The Big Movers 2023 report, complied from Census data from 2016 to 2021, revealed a net gain of more than 57,000 millennials relocating to the regions, which followed a loss of 37,000 from 2011 to 2016.
Greater Hume welcomed 182 millennials at a net migration rate of 12.71 per cent, which was the third highest in the heartland LGA category across NSW.
Greater Hume Council general manager Evelyn Arnold said recent growth at Jindera was a key contributor.
"We're certainly looking to capitalise on people wanting to move to the region with land becoming available in the next couple of months in Walla, and in the next 12 months in Culcairn," she said.
"We haven't done a lot of work recently on the demographics of how that's made up, but we do monitor population growth and we're aware of it, especially around Jindera, given its proximity to Albury. It's the best of both worlds where you can have that country lifestyle."
However, Ms Arnold was surprised the report considered Greater Hume as a remote LGA.
"Interestingly, we're not seeing that so much. I think that view of remoteness is changing because people are more used to being mobile and we're so close to main arterial routes being Hume Highway and Olympic Highway," she said.
"As a result of that population growth, we've become more peri-urban. People are seeing the possibilities to capitalise on larger blocks, have that lifestyle and the proximity to services around us."
But Ms Arnold understood that with growth came added challenges to deliver for the community.
"We're aware of the pressures that puts on service provision. It changes the expectations of your community, too," she said.
"People coming in from other areas have different expectations about how services are provided, so that's going to be some of the future work we'll need to do to really understand what that future service provision will look like.
"Little things like people coming from other areas are expecting to have FOGO (green waste) bins, so we're moving to provide that in the next 12 months going into next year. Partly because it's good waste management, and partly because it's been identified by a couple of our communities as a key priority for them."
Ms Arnold said Greater Hume had plenty to offer for the younger demographic and said new skills brought to the area by millennials were welcomed.
"That adds that vibrancy to the next generation," she said.
"They become our next round of councillors and progress community members that bring those fresh ideas and fresh views of what they would like to see.
"That's a real advantage you have with somewhere like Greater Hume because it's a much easier path if you're keen to be involved in your community.
"To do that in the bigger cities, it's quite difficult sometimes to find that, whereas here, all of the progress communities will welcome new members and new ideas and be very excited about the prospect of having that happen. It's really a win-win."
Alpine Shire saw 221 millennials arrive at a net migration rate of 13.60 per cent.
Mayor John Forsyth took it as a positive with Alpine towns experiencing a massive growth amid COVID lockdowns, which saw median house prices in Myrtleford, Bright and Mount Beauty rank among the top six in regional Victoria.
"Alpine Shire Council welcomes the growing number of millennials moving to our community. Their energy, fresh perspectives, and active engagement are invaluable assets to our shire's growth and development," he said.
"Millennials come from a wide range of backgrounds and experiences, leading to a diverse community with a broader perspective on issues, innovation, and problem-solving.
"This demographic often represents a productive and entrepreneurial segment of the population, contributing to local economic growth through job creation, business development, a wider variety of services offered to our community and increased consumer spending.
"They are also typically tech-savvy, which can help modernise and digitise local services and infrastructure, making the community more efficient and accessible for all residents.
"As we've learnt from the COVID-era, remote working is possible and this is why people are able to enjoy the lifestyle we offer in the Alpine Shire, while maintaining their previously city-based jobs."
Cr Forsyth said millennials had filled a variety of industry jobs in Alpine Shire, including trades and hospitality, as well as professional roles.
"We are constantly advocating towards both improved and an increase in infrastructure to meet the demands of our growing population," he said.
Regional Australia Institute chief executive Liz Ritchie dubbed it a "regional renaissance" and called on governments and policymakers to support regional areas through this change.
"For so many years we've heard stories about young people from regional communities leaving the country to undergo further study and take up jobs in the cities, never to return. But today we can debunk that myth," she said.
