ALPINE Shire this month became the second last council in North East Victoria to have green waste recycling bins, eight years after they came to Albury-Wodonga.
The first collection occurred in Kiewa Valley towns from July 10 2023, following pick-ups beginning in Ovens Valley centres from the week of July 3.
Officially known as FOGO bins, which stands for food organics, good organics, the rollout of the 240-litre containers by 2030 has been mandated by the Victorian government.
Their introduction has prompted criticism from some ratepayers that they are unnecessary, given the costs and the level of composting already being done.
Towong Shire will become the last council in the North East to adopt the green-lidded bins for its urban areas which already have a pick-up service.
In March, the council passed a resolution to have a weekly collection of organic rubbish bins from January 1 2024.
Towong Shire's co-ordinator environment Anthony Dufty predicts the move would save an estimated $47,000 annually by cutting the amount of decaying waste that goes to landfill and therefore takes up airspace unnecessarily.
An education program for residents receiving the bins will unfold in the months leading up to January.
There is change also coming to Greater Hume Council which under a NSW government mandate is due to have a green waste bin collection service from July 1 2024.
Greater Hume councillor Heather Wilton said there had been a number of workshops already with neighbouring municipalities about a waste pact that will see her shire follow others, such as Albury and Federation, in adopting the FOGO pick-up.
"We've had quite a few people requesting it," Cr Wilton said.
"A number of people move out of Albury into Jindera for instance and say 'where's our third bin?' and there are people who come from Melbourne and Sydney too."
Albury joined with Wodonga, Federation and Indigo councils in 2015 to have green waste bins and accompanying kitchen caddies to store discarded organic material before it's tossed into the 240-litre containers.
The Victorian government is also requiring councils to supply a fourth bin for glass waste to households by 2027.
