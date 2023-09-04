An uncle who kissed his niece in public has ruined the young victim's life, with the girl telling a court she has self-harmed and had nightmares since the incident.
The incident occurred outside the town's ice cream shop and the girl told her mother.
Police became involved and the man was charged with, and later admitted to, sexual assault.
The victim told the Wangaratta Magistrates Court her life had been destroyed and her mother said her family had been broken.
"My life changed forever," the girl said through her victim impact statement.
"I went from a bubbly, happy 12-year-old girl who never stopped talking to a broken 12-year-old who never talks.
"I started to get these horrible nightmares that seemed to last forever."
The girl said she blamed herself, felt weak, and "started to punish myself because I thought I deserved it".
She said she started self-harming and "built strong walls around my heart".
"My self worth and love disappeared," she said.
"I hated who I was.
"I used to stand in front of the mirror crying."
The court heard the girl's parents had to hide sharp objects in their home because the victim was "so addicted to self-harm".
"I can barely leave the house because I don't feel safe," she said.
Her mother, who attended court on Monday, September 4, to see her former brother-in-law sentenced, said she felt like she had failed her daughter.
"It's a feeling I'll have to live with forever," she said.
Her daughter has been taken to hospital emergency departments several times amid mental health concerns.
"I've had to accept that (she) will never be the same again," her mother said.
"That day changed something in her that can never be fixed."
The offender left his North East home and moved interstate after telling his boss about the offence and being sacked.
The man's lawyer said he took full responsibility for what he had done and for breaching his family's trust.
The court heard he had himself been abused as a young boy.
Magistrate Ian Watkins noted the man had no criminal record and had achieved much in his life, but said it was a very serious offence.
"It's frequently said in this court that the course of one's life can change in a split second," he said.
"It certainly has for you.
"But more importantly, it also has for (the victim).
"I accept that whilst it's a very serious offence, it's a less serious example of that offence."
Mr Watkins said the man "will probably be shackled with shame, if I can put it that way, for probably the rest of your days".
He was registered as a sex offender for eight years and ordered to donate $5000 to Sexual Assault Services Victoria.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.