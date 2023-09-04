A police operation at an Albury motel has come to an end with two men taken into custody following a stand-off.
A stand-off at the site lasted into the night.
Police have confirmed two men have been taken into custody.
Nobody was injured.
At least one of the men was seen with a makeshift weapon.
Police confirmed the incident was mental health related.
The pair could be heard screaming from the top of the motel while a large number of police were in attendance.
The area had been cordoned off as officers tried to get the pair down off the roof.
Diversions had been in place around the scene and Young Street later opened to traffic.
Police did not say if any charges had been laid.
