Peter Hancock has described the emotional moment he announced his retirement from football.
Hancock, 35, broke the news to his Howlong team-mates immediately after the Spiders' elimination final defeat at the hands of Brock-Burrum on Saturday.
The former Lavington ruckman won two Azzi Medals during his 11 years in the Hume League with Howlong and recently chalked up his 150th game for the club but had decided prior to the finals series he had finally reached the end of the road.
"After the 150th, I had a bit of a chat with my wife, Jess, and said 'I've had enough,'" Hancock said.
"I still enjoyed playing but my body was saying 'no more.'
"We were in the game on Saturday but we didn't kick the goals we needed to and they stayed in the game long enough to get over the top.
"It's a bit of a s--- way to go out but that's football."
While the Saints were singing the song, Hancock was about to drop his bombshell in the room next door.
"It was pretty emotional," he said.
"I didn't think it would be that hard to get the words out.
"A few tears were coming out...
"I paused for a bit and there was just dead silence.
"It was hard.
"I was um-ing and ah-ing about doing it then and there or waiting until presentation but I just felt the timing was right.
"I had nothing really planned (to say), just whatever came to mind, and it took a bit to get out."
Hancock's announcement brought further sadness on a day when Howlong's hopes of ending their 13-year senior premiership drought were dashed.
"Peter's been a champion of the footy club," Spiders co-coach Matt McDonald said.
"He played his 150th last week, he's a two-time Azzi medallist and he's just the backbone of the club so it was a pretty emotional time in there for everyone.
"He will be missed.
"Even though he's getting on a bit, you could see on Saturday he was one of our better players.
"He's a great person to have around the club and he was still playing good footy.
"But his body's done, so for him to get up and say that, it put a few people back in their seats."
Hancock can now look forward to more time with Jess and their two children, Indi and Oscar.
"I've had a fairly good run with injuries and I want to keep the body in fairly good nick so I can enjoy the kids and enjoy the rest of my life," Hancock said.
"I don't know what normal people do when they're not playing football!
"I'll probably take the kids to the snow or down to support North Melbourne.
"They've been struggling for a few years so they need all the help of they can get."
Hancock retires proud of his record in the Ovens and Murray and Hume Leagues.
"I didn't get the ultimate success as a team," he said.
"But I'd like to think I gave it all I had and tried to be the best player and person I could."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.