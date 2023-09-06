The Border Mail
Home/Video/Animal

Community consultation for Albury Gold Cup holiday closes on September 19

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated September 6 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Albury residents have until Tuesday, September 19, to have a say on whether the next two Gold Cup half-day public holidays should go ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.