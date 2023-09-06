Albury residents have until Tuesday, September 19, to have a say on whether the next two Gold Cup half-day public holidays should go ahead.
Albury Council has asked community members to provide their feedback for the upcoming 2024-25 Albury Gold Cup events by filling in an online survey, after discussing the matter at a council meeting in July.
The public holiday has always been contentious with some city businesses voicing a resounding no, while most racing fans are predictably supportive.
Albury Business Connect's Glen Robinson said a previous statement saying the group's membership were strongly opposed to the half-day holiday "was a furphy".
"We've not done any kind of survey or anything along those lines," he said. "The interesting thing about this council survey is that it's from an individual, not a business, so it's down to the individual.
"Some businesses will thrive on this, because they're linked to it, some businesses are going to want to say this is great, because it's something to do as an annual treat or an annual expression of thank you for their staff, other businesses find it a nightmare.
"For some of the things, that's terrific, you've got the other person who's trying to juggle a school pick-up with half a day off and all those sorts of things.
"I have had discussions with people who I don't actually think they would know how they would vote, because if they put on their parental hat - nightmare - if they put on their business hat, it's something that they enjoy doing with their staff."
Albury Racing Club chief executive Steve Hetherton said he was aware some people might not approve of a half-day holiday.
"We're hopeful that the majority of the public support the half-day holiday, and we're confident that they will," Mr Hetherton said. "We've stated the economic benefits to the community before in that we attract so many visitors, it's one of the largest tourism events in our region."
This year the cup drew 11,052 people, which is still significantly less than pre-COVID editions which averaged 15,500.
"We remain confident the crowd will grow again in 2024 on the back of the half-day holiday being supported and that's not to mention that the jobs that we generate out here during the cup carnival as well, it's quite significant," Mr Hetherton said.
"We employ over 450 contractors during that period so there's a lot of benefits to the community other than just Albury Racing Club.
"The club is not naive enough to think that everybody benefits from the half-day holiday, but we're hopeful that there are those that will support it and we'll get the majority vote over the line with the council."
Albury mayor Kylie King said the polling was chance for ordinary community members to have their say.
"They can have a say on whether it is still important to everyone to have that half-day holiday, because we need this feedback to then apply for the public holiday through the NSW government," Cr King said.
"So if you have a view, if you love it or if you'd rather not have it, let us know.
"The Albury Gold Cup half-day public holiday affects everyone in our community, whether you are a business owner, tourism operator, enjoy going to the event or not.
"This is your opportunity to give your feedback and pave the way forward for the next two years."
The council said this year's event attracted more than generated about $4 million in economic impact, with the out of region visitor spend alone estimated at $2.25 million.
The council is required to make an application to the NSW government for any local public holidays.
Since 1998, the council has endorsed an application for a half-day public holiday following community consultation to gauge support.
Community members can provide their feedback for the upcoming 2024-25 Albury Gold Cup events by filling in an online survey.
This feedback will be included in a report to the council.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.