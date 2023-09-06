A drink-driver more than six times the legal limit when he crashed on the Hume Highway through Albury has avoided jail.
Instead, Justin Scott Turton has been placed on a 12-month community corrections order and copped hefty fines.
A condition of the order though is that he obeys an 8pm to 6am curfew for the first two months of the order.
Turton was also disqualified from driving for six months when he fronted Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin for sentence on Wednesday, September 6.
On the last charge, Ms McLaughlin imposed a nine-month community corrections order under which he must complete the men's behavioural change program
The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the highway near the Borella Road bridge on May 2 about 1.20pm.
Turton, who had been drinking Canadian Club Whisky earlier that day, had just entered the highway, immediately moving his silver Hyundai Getz into the right-hand lane.
He was already travelling above the speed limit, hitting 110kmh in what had been signposted, for roadworks just ahead, a 100kmh zone.
Cars in front of Turton were slowing down and preparing to stop, but he failed to react and instead crashed at full speed into the back of a Toyota HiLux utility.
A breath test produced a preliminary reading of 0.332 - a blood sample later taken at Albury hospital provided a final result of 0.306 - and so Turton, 42, was arrested.
"Whilst police waited for paramedics to attend, the accused attempted to consume more alcohol and had to be stopped," police told the court.
Turton was "highly affected" by drinking, as he had slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet and smelt of alcohol.
Ms McLaughlin also convicted and fined Turton $1400 on the high-range charge and $720 for negligent driving.
