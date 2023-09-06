The Border Mail
Home/Video/Animal

Lavington's Justin Scott Turton loses his licence for 6 months over 0.306 reading

By Albury Court
September 7 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A drink-driver more than six times the legal limit when he crashed on the Hume Highway through Albury has avoided jail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.