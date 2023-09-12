Specialist police patrolling a major Sydney railway station knew something was up with a North Albury man when he began sweating, fidgeting and "wringing" his drink bottle.
Stephen Victor Waite was stopped a Central Station almost a year ago on suspicion of carrying illicit drugs, in what was a known location for dealing.
It turned out he was carrying 14.36 grams of methamphetamine, which he had bought earlier that day for $3300.
Waite ultimately tried to explain the "clear crystal substance" in a bag, which in turn was concealed within two socks in his backpack, as "MSG".
After admitting it was methamphetamine he said he was going to take the drug home, but then stated that a person named "Youseff" was "going to get some off me, like it's not for him".
Albury Local Court has been told police also found a small, resealable bag with 0.58 grams of methamphetamine that Waite said was "ice, for me".
"The accused stated that he, on occasions, would give friends amounts of methamphetamine and would accept cash to cover the costs of his purchases," police told magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
Waite said he had discussed these purchases with Youseff, in that he might spend $1000.
"He further stated he 'only moves a little bit of it to help support my habit'."
Waite, 42, of Bateman Place, pleaded guilty to supplying a prohibited drug at greater than an indictable but less than a commercial quantity.
The court was told how police on public safety duties were patrolling Central Station in Haymarket - "a location known for the sale and use of prohibited drugs, weapon offences and anti-social behaviour" - on October 27, 2022, at 6pm.
They saw Waite on the western forecourt, smoking a cigarette in what clearly signposted as a non-smoking area.
They approached him, told him smoking was not allowed and then asked for his identification, so Waite produced a pensioner card for another man from North Albury.
When told it was an offence to provide false details, Waite insisted he had done nothing wrong and claimed "that's the ID I used to come here".
Eventually, he provided the correct identification, then admitted the pensioner card belonged to his neighbour.
His nervous behaviour led to police searching him and uncovering the methamphetamine he at first tried to say was MDMA, then "cutters" and then MSG.
Ms McLaughlin ordered the preparation of a sentence assessment report "so the court can consider alternatives to custody".
Waite will be sentenced on October 25.
