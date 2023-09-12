ALBURY MP Justin Clancy hopes Labor governments being in power federally and in NSW and Victoria will spur movement on a long-awaited new Yarrawonga-Mulwala bridge.
The Liberal politician was commenting after receiving a letter from the NSW Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison following his correspondence to her on behalf of Mulwala residents.
Ms Aitchison replied she appreciated Mr Clancy's "desire to keep the local community informed of progress...noting the significant impacts a new bridge will have on the local economy".
She wrote that Transport for NSW had told her a strategic business case for Murray River crossings was in its latter stages.
"The final strategic business case will include recommendations for the Mulwala bridge and the findings will be released to key stakeholders in the coming months," Ms Aitchison wrote.
Mr Clancy said he believed the document would be circulated before the end of the year and expected stakeholders included Federation Council.
The analysis will look at Murray River crossings along the NSW-Victorian border and follows a previous assessment which had Yarrawonga-Mulwala's bridge at No.3 behind spans at Swan Hill and Tooleybuc.
"There will be a level of classification but it will be grouped into more short term priorities and longer term priorities," Mr Clancy said of new appraisal which builds on work already occurring under the previous NSW Coalition government.
Ms Aitchison does not mention Victoria or the Commonwealth contributing to the new bridge in her letter, after telling The Border Mail before the NSW election in March that if she became minister she would examine a three-way funding deal for Mulwala's crossing.
"My understanding was that with this particular report there was engagement with Victoria, so I would hope there's no surprises for any government, be it Victoria or the Commonwealth government," Mr Clancy said.
Indeed, the Albury MP is hoping with Labor in power across all three domains it will foster a long term solution to ensure crossings are funded without having such uncertainty over pacts.
"As everyday users of the bridge (at Mulwala) know this is not going away, we need that funding and that's why I'd like to see governments come together and work out a framework to address the issue and we start progressing work on the remaining bridges on the Murray that need funding," Mr Clancy said.
He noted that with the Echuca-Moama bridge, which opened last year, having been funded by the three governments there should be a corporate memory among transport bureaucrats that can be tapped.
