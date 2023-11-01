The Border Mail
Bright River Pool diving board to stay after Alpine Shire Council debate

Ted Howes
Ted Howes
Updated November 2 2023 - 9:58am, first published 4:00am
A popular jumping platform at a Bright swimming spot will not be removed after safety concerns arose with more than 30 rescues reported last summer.

