The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Indigo cat curfew no problem for Maureen with her Beechworth cat house

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated November 1 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Indigo cat owners will be forced to confine their pets to their properties after a 24-hour curfew was approved on Tuesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.