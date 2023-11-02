The mother of an accused killer has told a murder trial she pleaded with her son to turn himself in to police after he fatally shot a man in Wodonga last year.
The accused's mother gave evidence on day four of Ben Stiler's Supreme Court murder trial on Thursday, November 2.
Later that day, Stiler's mother, who can't be named received a call from her younger son Kaine and learnt of the shooting while jet skiing at Hume Weir.
She immediately made contact with the police about the matter.
On January 18, 2022, after receiving a phone call from the accused, she pleaded with her son to hand himself in to police.
Stiler refused, saying that he was concerned for his safety and that he needed money to get out of the state.
As a result of that conversation, Stiler's mother went to the bank, withdrew $1000 and drove to Beechworth to meet her son.
The court heard that when she met with her son at Beechworth, he said words to the effect of "Mum, I'm f---, did you bring any money?"
"I lied to him and said I didn't have the money," the mother said, telling the court she had changed her mind during the drive.
"I told him I would help him hand himself in and that everything was going to be OK.
"He was frightened - petrified."
Stiler then told his mother to get out of her Mazda 6.
"No, bub, you're not taking my car," the mother said.
"He was almost pleading with me; he was so frightened - it was pure fear on his face."
Ultimately, Stiler drove away in the vehicle towards South Australia.
"I'm sorry that it had to be this way," he said as they parted. "I love you".
On Saturday, January 22, the mother received a call from her sister in Adelaide and learned that her son was there.
"I'm saying to her he needs to hand himself in - I went into a full panic attack," the mother said.
Stiler then travelled to Melbourne and was arrested at a Maribyrnong petrol station.
Natalie Barton gave evidence on day four of Stiler's Supreme Court murder trial on Thursday, November 2.
Ms Barton overheard the call.
"His cousin was at a party and needed his help," she told the court.
"It sounded like he was in trouble ... people were going to get him."
Ms Barton then jumped in the front passenger seat of a silver Commodore, with Ms Beyers in the back behind Stiler, who was driving the vehicle.
Ms Barton said that when the group pulled up to the Woodland Street house party, Braiden Stiler (the cousin) approached the driver's side window.
"(He said) someone had a problem with Ben and go and get them," Ms Barton told the court.
When Ms Barton saw Mr Johnson (who she had known for a "long time") walking toward the vehicle, she identified him to Ben as Duwayne.
"It all happened that quick," she said.
"I said that's Duwayne, and then Ben obviously got out and shot him."
Ms Barton said she didn't see the gun before she heard the bang.
Defence lawyer Leighton Gwynn has previously told jurors the prosecution had to disprove self-defence in the case.
The trial continues.
