A push by the Liberal and National parties to have Lockhart Council become part of the federal electorate of Farrer is being opposed by the shire's mayor.
In submissions to the AEC, the Coalition partners envisage the Lockhart local government being moved from its existing seat of Riverina.
The Liberal Party argued: "In driving between the two largest communities in the division (Griffith and Albury) electors would usually drive through Lockhart LGA so its inclusion makes obvious sense."
Lockhart mayor Greg Verdon dismissed that reasoning.
"That's a spurious argument, it's like saying I have to drive through Wagga to Canberra if I want to see a federal pollie," Cr Verdon said.
He said the council would prefer to remain in the Wagga-based seat of Riverina which is held by Nationals MP Michael McCormack rather than Farrer, which has deputy federal Liberal Party leader Sussan Ley as its member.
"We certainly wish to stay in Riverina," Cr Verdon, who noted the Labor Party was advocating a shift, said.
"We're in a regional organisation of councils and most of those are served by the member for Riverina and being the home of (ex-Nationals federal leader) Tim Fischer we'd like to stay in this area as well, even though I know he was a member for Farrer.
"We just think we're better aligned to the Wagga area, rather than Albury, and we've had very good service by our local MP.
"Our economic ties, educational and medical ties have all been to Wagga and we'd like to retain Wagga as part of that brief."
Lockhart is 105 kilometres from Albury and 65 kilometres from Wagga.
It has previously been part of the division of Farrer, including the first 12 years of Ms Ley's tenure from 2001 to 2013.
Submissions on the redistribution are being taken by the AEC and Cr Verdon said his shire would respond with a proposal to retain Lockhart in Riverina on the basis of its community of interest with Wagga rather than Albury.
A final decision on the new boundaries will be made in late 2024.
Meanwhile, the preliminary stages of a redistribution of Victoria's federal electorates are under way with submissions being taken on plans to reduce the state's 39 divisions to 38.
Responses are being taken until December 8 with suggestions to be uploaded for feedback on November 27.
Independent member for Indi Helen Haines will put a submission to the review.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.