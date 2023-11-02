The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

'My name is Izzy Berry, I am 18 and currently in recovery from Anorexia Nervosa'

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated November 3 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Albury's Izzy Berry reached out to The Border Mail to bravely share the story of her battle with an eating disorder in the hope of offering support to others struggling and raise awareness of its life-threatening severity:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.