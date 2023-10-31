The Border Mail
Federation Council honours Zoe Wilson who died after anoxeria fight

By Anthony Bunn
Updated October 31 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 5:40pm
SIX weeks after her death at the age of 25, Zoe Wilson has been remembered with a minute's silence at a council meeting.

