AWH's Haylee Adamson explains rise in number of severe cases for eating disorders

By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated July 9 2023 - 10:24am, first published 9:00am
Haylee Adamson, psychiatric nurse consultant for Albury Wodonga Health. Picture by James Wiltshire
The prevalence and severity of eating disorders continues to climb while a shortage of specialist services and clear pathways to care leave families flailing on the Border and in the North East.

