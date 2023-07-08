A FORMER Wodonga police detective returns to the chase in the second season of reality TV show Hunted, which goes to air on July 17.
Mr Simpfendorfer said the show, which saw 18 "fugitives" try to disappear without a trace for 21 days, was even more intense this year.
"It's next level," he said.
"It's edge of the seat stuff and you'll see my frustration at times!
"It's the second time round and the hunters know what's been working for them but the fugitives could also see our tactics too."
Having rated well in its debut season, Mr Simpfendorfer said the formula had broad appeal.
"Families were able to sit down together and watch a real game of cat and mouse," Mr Simpfendorfer said.
"It also opened up some conversations about what you'd do in those type of situations."
Referred to the show by a friend, Mr Simpfendorfer said Hunted had been overwhelmingly positive.
"My younger kids are 13 and 11 and it didn't really dawn on them how big the show was until they saw posters for it on our holiday in Queensland," he said.
Mr Simpfendorfer said the format was "as real as you're going to get for a police operation": "It's 21 days with no breaks so it's full-on; tiredness, fatigue and stress come into play on different personalities. It will be epic!"
