The 42nd annual Oxley Bush Market is fully booked at the historic Oxley Shire Hall. With more than 150 stalls offering crafts, produce, clothes and gifts, thousands of visitors will flock to the village. All items for sale are home-made, home-grown, home-produced or new. About 50 of this year's stallholders are new to the market. Gourmet food, drinks and live music will add to the festive atmosphere. The monster community raffle will be drawn about 1.30pm. Dogs are not permitted due to the large crowds (guide dogs excepted) but Oxley Fire Brigade will run a doggie creche at the front of the hall.