JAZZ UP
Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues, Saturday, November 4, and Sunday, November 5, varied venues and times
The Last Hurrah for the Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues is here! Five 2023 National Jazz Awards Finalists will take the stage at Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre from noon to 4.30pm on Saturday, November 4. The feature instrument is the bass. A Small Shy Truth features the compositions of three Elixir band members at Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Saturday, November 4, from 7pm to 9.20pm. It comprises National Jazz Award, ARIA award-winning and Freedman Jazz Fellowship finalist saxophonist/composer Zac Hurren, Freedman Jazz Fellowship winning and National Jazz Award finalist guitarist Benjamin Hauptmann and 5 x ARIA award-winning musician Katie Noonan. Jazz Mass with Kerri Simpson and Bob Sedergreen will run at Holy Trinity Cathedral on Sunday, November 5, at 10am.
ACT UP
The Addams Family, The Cube Wodonga, Saturday, November 4, 2pm and 7.30pm
Thanks to Centre Stage Event Company, everyone's favourite kooky family are coming to The Cube. The ultimate princess of darkness, Wednesday Addams, is all grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows. Wednesday is in love! With his cherished Morticia in the dark, will Gomez manage to keep his daughter's secret? Join them, plus Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley and Grandma for a heart-warming story of love, family and friendship ... with a twist!
SHOW UP
Albury Show, Albury Showgrounds, Saturday, November 4, 9am to 9pm and Sunday, November 5, 9am to 3pm
The 164th Albury Show runs this weekend. Highlights will be arts and crafts, dinosaur exhibit, motorbikes and the animal nursery. Fireworks in the main arena start at 9pm Saturday, November 4. The horse show runs in the main arena on Sunday, November 5, from 9am to 2pm. Entry: Family $30 (two adults and two children aged 6-15), adult (16 years-plus) $15, child (6-15) $5, pensioner/concession (valid concession card holder) $5, under 5 free.
TURN UP
Oxley Bush Market, Oxley Shire Hall, Saturday, November 4, 9am to 2.30pm
The 42nd annual Oxley Bush Market is fully booked at the historic Oxley Shire Hall. With more than 150 stalls offering crafts, produce, clothes and gifts, thousands of visitors will flock to the village. All items for sale are home-made, home-grown, home-produced or new. About 50 of this year's stallholders are new to the market. Gourmet food, drinks and live music will add to the festive atmosphere. The monster community raffle will be drawn about 1.30pm. Dogs are not permitted due to the large crowds (guide dogs excepted) but Oxley Fire Brigade will run a doggie creche at the front of the hall.
FIX UP
Repair Cafe Albury Wodonga, Wodonga Senior Citizens Centre, 15 Havelock Street, Saturday, November 4, 10am to 1pm
Come along to learn how to repair and fix your items to save them from landfill. Limit of three items a person. Bike repairs and maintenance will be on offer again due to its popularity last month. Regular repair stations will include clothing, jewellery and tool sharpening. Organisers still need new repairers to help with bike repairs and leather items. While the cafe is a free service a donation is welcome Free cuppa and cake included, kindly donated by Kooka Brotha's Patisserie. For more information visit:
COOK UP
Sausagefest Barbecue Battle and Expo, Albury Racecourse, Saturday, November 4, and Sunday, November 5, 10am to 6.30pm
Presented by Albury Apex Club, this is proper barbecue cooked low and slow ready for the crowd to enjoy. Kids' entertainment will include the jumping castle, face-painting and marshmallow cooking. For the adults, there will be facial hair events, sausage eating competitions, bar and live music. Under 16s free entry.
DRIVE UP
Show 'n' Shine and Swap Meet, Myrtleford Showgrounds, Sunday, November 5, gates open 8am
The 7th annual Show 'n' Shine and Swap Meet is pulling up at Myrtleford. There will be show cars, hot rods, rat rods and bikes. Competition theme: 50s and 60s. Dress for the occasion to win prizes. Entry: adults $5, kids under 12 free. Live music and kids' entertainment. All welcome.
BRUSH UP
Pop-up Art Show at Historic Chiltern Court House, 58 Main Street, Chiltern, Saturday, November 4, and Sunday, November 5, 10am to 4pm
A variety of works from the creative community will be on display including paintings, photographs and 3D items such as metal sculptures and felting. There will also be a display of 14 history panels on Law and Order in the Chiltern Police District from early times to the present day. The old jail behind the courthouse will also be open. Money raised will help with court house upkeep.
STOCK UP
Lake Hume NSW Community Market, Sunday, November 5, 9.30am to 2pm
This community market will raise money for Rural Aid Australia, on the grounds of Discovery Parks Lake Hume. Entry: $2 (over 12) and $6 for families. Food vendors, handmade crafts, raffles, sausage sizzle and more.
SAIL UP
Sail Country 2023, Albury Wodonga Yacht Club foreshore, Old Weir Road, Bonegilla, Lake Hume, Saturday, November 4, 1pm to 3.30pm and Sunday, November 5, 9am to noon
The popular event will bring together sailors, coaches and support crews from rural, regional and city-based sailing clubs across NSW and Victoria. Almost 60 sailing boats are registered to compete in racing over two days. First hosted by Albury Wodonga Yacht Club in 2013, the annual Sail Country regatta attracts children aged eight through to youth and adults.
