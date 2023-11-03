Dan Smith is ready to sprinkle more stardust onto Cricket Albury-Wodonga when he makes his Corowa debut on Saturday.
The former NSW, Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers star will open the batting against Wodonga Raiders at Ball Park in what will be his first of at least five matches for the CAW Provincial outfit.
Smith, 41, retired from first-class cricket more than a decade ago but continued playing in the Big Bash until 2014 and has represented Sydney in grade cricket much more recently.
"I stopped playing last year so hopefully I've still got a little bit of ability left," Smith laughed.
"At 41 years of age, I'm certainly past my prime but I'll rely on experience.
"Still being in and around the game and coaching every day, I'd like to think my hand-eye co-ordination is still OK.
"I guess we'll find out on Saturday though!"
Smith will be reunited with Ben Mitchell and Jarryd Hatton at Corowa, having coached both players in the Country NSW side and also won a number of premierships alongside Mitchell for Sydney.
"Ben gave me a call and asked if I was interested in coming down," Smith explained.
"I'm excited to catch up with a couple of old mates in him and 'Hatts' but also to keep the body ticking over.
"I know there's a good young group there so hopefully I can help them learn and improve their own game as well.
"As a cricket coach now, I realise how fortunate I was when I was young and coming through the ranks to have old guys, like myself, still playing grade cricket in the lower grades and giving back and teaching the youngsters the intricacies of the game and the ins and outs of how to go about it.
"It's something that doesn't really happen any more, unfortunately; as soon as guys are getting to 26 or 27 and they can't see themselves making a career out of it, they stop playing.
"So hopefully the few games I do get down there, I can spread a little bit of wisdom and teach the youngsters how to go about it, more so from a mindset point of view.
"You have to ride the highs and lows of the game and it's not easy.
"You do have good times and bad times but the mind, a lot of the time, will find a way to get you through if you don't second-guess yourself.
"The things I've learned over the years, I'm keen to pass onto the group down there."
Despite his vast experience in the game, Smith knows nothing is guaranteed when he walks out to the middle at Ball Park.
"There's no real nerves; not at the moment anyway!" Smith said.
"It might be a different story when I've got the pads on and I'm waiting to bat - but I'm looking forward to the challenges.
"It's a different challenge; walking straight into a change room and playing cricket on the same day is going to be interesting.
"But I've met a couple of the youngsters and I know (president) Paul Lavis from the Corowa Cricket Club and they're brilliant people.
"Cricket's a funny game; anyone can get anyone out on any day so whether you've played Test cricket, Shield cricket, Big Bash or fifth-grade in the park, if you've got one with your name on it, it doesn't matter who you are - you can get a first-baller as 'DC' showed."
Smith and Christian will join forces as assistant coaches with Sydney Thunder in the men's Big Bash League this summer.
Meanwhile, Smith has been mentoring Howlong product Ebony Hoskin through his role with the Thunder women's side who sit third on the WBBL ladder after four matches.
"Ebony's going very well," Smith said.
"She actually contacted me when she saw I was playing for Corowa; I realised she was from this area but I didn't know she was so close (Howlong).
"She's an absolute beauty; she's a vibrant, up-and-coming youngster who got an opportunity in a couple of games with an injury to one of the senior players and she's grabbed it with both hands.
"She's a breath of fresh air, a great young kid and she's a tremendous talent.
"What I love about Ebony is she works her backside off and she'll go a long way in this game."
