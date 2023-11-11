Former federal health minister Sussan Ley says she will participate in Wodonga Council's planned summit sparked by frustrations over Border hospital services.
"I think that's a good idea," Ms Ley said.
"I think bringing together three levels of government on two sides of the border can achieve results, the internal freeway was an example of that."
Ms Ley was referring to the long debate about whether a duplicated Hume Highway would travel west of Albury or through the city, before it was eventually opened in 2007.
Fellow federal MP, member for Indi Helen Haines has previously notified Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren of her willingness to participate in a health summit.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.