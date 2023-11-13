His stomach filled by a banana and a six-hour booze binge, John Paul Green escaped injury in a West Albury crash but didn't escape a licence ban.
The 28-year-old was put off the road for nine months after he appeared for sentence in Albury Local Court on Monday, November 30.
Defence lawyer Bonnie Vogel said Green was "deeply remorseful" for his actions on August 10 and that he would benefit from being supervised under a community corrections order.
However, prosecutor Sergeant Andrew Coombs told magistrate Sally McLaughlin there were significant aggravating factors in Green's offending.
One was that he was more than four times the legal blood alcohol limit for a fully qualified driver - as a P1 licence holder, Green should not have had any alcohol in his system - and the other was the crash he caused.
Sergeant Coombs said this meant "the court would be considering" a jail term for Green.
Ms McLaughlin said the drink-driving occurred in a busy area in the middle of the day when there would be other traffic about.
"It's a serious example of the offending, noting your reading at the time of 0.224," she said.
The court heard previously, on his guilty plea, how Green had been drinking alcohol for six hours the previous day, between 5pm and 11pm.
Between then and the crash, about 1.45pm, he had only eaten a banana and a sandwich.
Green was behind the wheel of a Holden Captiva heading along Mott Street when, as he approached the Pemberton Street T-intersection, "he reached across to get some food from the passenger seat".
When he looked back to the road he found he was now close to the southern kerb, then crashed into the back of a parked Ford Ranger.
The first witness heard the crash, saw the damaged vehicles and then watched as Green got out of his car.
When police arrived, after a witness who heard the loud crash called Triple-0, Green smelt strongly of alcohol, was slurring and couldn't walk properly.
Green provided his breath analysis reading at 2.51pm.
Ms McLaughlin convicted Green, placed him on a 10-month community corrections order requiring him to do 120 hours of unpaid work and disqualified him from driving for nine months.
