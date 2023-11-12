The Border Mail
Monday, 13 November 2023
Police seize illicit drugs at Wodonga's Deja Gruuve festival

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated November 13 2023 - 11:47am, first published 10:12am
Nine women were caught attempting to smuggle small amounts of illegal drugs into the Deja Gruuve festival in Wodonga over the weekend.

