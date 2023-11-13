After captaining Wodonga's A-grade side for the last three seasons, Leah Mathey has now risen to the helm.
The newly appointed A-grade netball coach takes over from Bianca Mann, who has led the side for the past two seasons.
Mann will however remain involved at the club in a newly formed role as Head of Netball, having also recommitted as coach of the under-15s after leading them to a premiership in the grade's first year in the competition.
"She (Mann) is a mentor at the club and we'll obviously still have a lot to do with each other," Mathey said.
"She's certainly done a great job with the club in the last couple of years and I'm keen to build on the work that's been done.
"I'm really excited to take on the role with A-grade."
Mathey has previously coached in the Ballarat Football Netball League and was at the helm of Upper Murray club Federals before arriving at Wodonga three years ago.
The previous A-grade club best and fairest winner admitted she's looking forward to working with the Bulldogs' up-and-coming netballers.
"There's a lot of young talent at the club," she said.
"Looking at the under-15s and under-17s coming through, our under-15s won and our under-17s won last year and made it to the grand final again this season.
"We certainly have a strong junior program and lots of young talent in our senior side."
The skilled defender aims to be a playing coach next year, after battling some injury concerns this season.
The Bulldogs have also announced former A-grade premiership coach Kelli Moylan to the helm of the club's under-17s for the 2024 Ovens and Murray League competition.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.