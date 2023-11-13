A WANGARATTA grandfather has won $1.7 million in Saturday night's TattsLotto draw.
The retiree told an official from The Lott of his delight at collecting $1,745,043.22 as one of six first division winners across Australia.
"This is amazing mate! I can't believe it," he said to the representative.
"I've been retired for a little while and there's very few problems in my life, but any worries or stress have completely left my body now.
"You never expect something like this to happen to you and when it does it floors you.
"I've got a couple of kids and grandchildren, and I can't wait to let them know.
"I'm going to change their lives.
"For me, it'll be business as usual.
"It's going to make my life a lot easier and ensure I can relax for the foreseeable future.
"There are also a few things around the house that need to be done but I've been putting those off.
"Looks like I've got no excuse now."
The winning ticket was bought at Wangaratta Lotto Card and Tobacconist which is owned by Sara and Damian D'Agostino.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.